US representative to attend meeting on Afghanistan in China: Report

A US consultant will probably be current at a gathering of overseas ministers of neighboring nations of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China’s overseas ministry, Wang Wenbin, stated on Tuesday.

Wang’s feedback got here at a daily briefing in Beijing.

The assembly of overseas ministers will happen in Tunxi, in central China’s Anhui province, will probably be chaired by China’s overseas minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan may also attend, China’s overseas ministry stated.

Developing