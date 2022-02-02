US, Russia agree to keep talking amid Ukraine crisis but Putin claims concerns ‘ignored’

The U.S. and Russia are shifting forward with their diplomatic engagements over Russia menacing Ukraine, in accordance with senior State Department officers, after the 2 international locations’ prime diplomats spoke Tuesday.

But as talks proceed, there have been no outcomes but — with greater than 100,000 Russian troops nonetheless massed on Ukraine’s borders, together with more and more in its northern neighbor Belarus.

Russian chief Vladimir Putin stated the U.S. has “ignored” Russia’s key calls for that NATO bar Ukraine from becoming a member of and pull again allied troops from Eastern European international locations — his first feedback on the disaster in over a month.

But his authorities remains to be analyzing the U.S. response to Russia, specified by a proper proposal hand-delivered by the U.S. ambassador in Moscow final week, he stated.

During a essential name Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “did agree that the ideas on both sides that have been exchanged did form the basis for the potential for serious discussion on a range of issues,” stated a senior State Department official.

Those concepts embrace points like arms management and higher transparency in navy workouts, they added, expressing some hope that Russia’s continued engagement may lay the groundwork for actual negotiations.

But for now, Russia remains to be formulating its response to these U.S. concepts, Lavrov stated he instructed Blinken, calling these points “important in their own way, but secondary” to Russia’s key calls for.

Putin dug into NATO on Tuesday throughout a press convention with Viktor Orbán, the autocratic prime minister of NATO member Hungary.

“We have been promised by NATO that it will not advance its infrastructure one inch further eastwards. Everybody knows that. Today, we see where NATO is — Poland, Romania, the Baltic States. They said one thing and did another thing. As the people say, they played us — simply lied. OK, that’s fine,” the Russian chief stated.

U.S. officers have stated that the U.S. and NATO by no means made guarantees to not increase eastward and that becoming a member of the Western navy alliance is the choice of any particular person nation and NATO. But Putin for years has decried the alliance as threatening Moscow, at the same time as Russia has invaded Ukraine and Georgia, illegitimately stationed troops in Moldova and carried out cyberattacks towards the U.S., United Kingdom and others.

He additionally accused Ukraine, “fully packed of weapons,” of searching for to affix NATO to begin a battle with Russia over Crimea with NATO’s backing. Crimea is the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia seized in 2014 — a land seize the worldwide group has not acknowledged — as Russian forces fomented a battle in Ukraine’s japanese provinces often called Donbas.

That’s precisely the pretext for a renewed Russian assault on Ukraine that U.S. officers have stated they’re involved Moscow is making ready.

The heightened rhetoric from Putin was largely dismissed by the Biden administration Tuesday, with State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying, “I will leave it to the Kremlinologists out there — budding professional, amateur, or otherwise — to read the tea leaves and try to interpret the significance of those remarks. For our part, we don’t necessarily need to do that because we know that a formal response from the Russian Federation is forthcoming.”

When that response is finalized, will probably be despatched to Putin for approval after which set to the U.S., the senior State Department officers stated, and after that, Blinken and Lavrov plan to talk once more.

Pressed on whether or not the Russians could also be shopping for time or stalling earlier than a renewed assault on Ukraine, a second senior State Department official stated, “Because we don’t President Putin has made a decision [on whether to further invade Ukraine], we think it’s important to keep the diplomatic option on the table — so to the extent that Russia wants to engage in that diplomatic track, we are also open to having that continued diplomatic engagement.”

Blinken and Lavrov did not agree on when or how these talks would proceed, however the U.S. has known as for them to incorporate one-on-one conferences, in addition to negotiations between NATO and Russia and dialogue on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a Cold War-era discussion board that features the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine.

On Monday, Moscow despatched the U.S., in addition to all OSCE members and several other NATO allies, an analogous letter searching for clarification about safety ideas enshrined in one of many OSCE’s key paperwork, the Helsinki Final Act, in accordance with U.S. and Russian officers. The letter was not Russia’s response to the U.S. proposal, however appears to be a part of its effort to formulate one.

“NATO refers to the right of countries to choose freely, but you can not strengthen someone’s security at the expense of others,” Putin stated Tuesday throughout his press convention.

“This is a topic that we will not allow to be covered up. We will insist on a frank conversation and a frank explanation as to why the West doesn’t want to fulfill its obligations or it wants to fulfil them selectively in its own favor,” Lavrov added throughout an look after his name with Blinken.

The U.S. has beforehand made clear it believes that Ukraine has a proper to decide on its personal alliances and that the smaller, democratic nation poses no menace to Russia’s safety.

As the U.S. and NATO look forward to that formal Russian response, Blinken once more urged Russia to deescalate tensions by pulling again troops, heavy weaponry, and gear from Ukraine’s borders. But Lavrov gave no indication through the name that Russia would accomplish that, the senior State Department officers stated.

“All of the actions that we are seeing on the ground do not suggest escalation. We continue to see in fact more Russian troops coming not only to Russia’s border with Ukraine, but as you know, also to Belarus for these supposed exercises,” the second senior State Department official stated.

Russia and Belarus have stated these forces are making ready for navy workouts to enhance their readiness. But the U.S. stated Monday it has proof that greater than 30,000 Russian troops will mass in Belarus within the coming days, citing declassified U.S. intelligence — a regarding transfer that places them inside two hours of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.