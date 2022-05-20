US, Russia trade blame on food insecurity

The United States and Russia blamed one another Thursday for the worsening meals scenario all over the world because the conflict in Ukraine unfolds.

Washington referred to as on Russia to permit exports of Ukrainian grain that’s held up in Black Sea ports. Ukraine is likely one of the world’s high producers of wheat.

“Stop blocking the ports in the Black Sea. Allow for the free flow of ships and trains and trucks carrying food out of Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned throughout a UN Security Council assembly organized by the United States.

“Stop threatening to withhold food and fertilizer exports from countries that criticize your war of aggression,” he mentioned.

“The food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions more around the world has quite literally been held hostage by the Russian military,” Blinken added.

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, countered by saying his nation is being blamed for all the world’s woes.

He mentioned the world has lengthy suffered from a meals disaster attributable to an inflationary spiral stemming from rising prices of insurance coverage, logistical snarls, and hypothesis on Western markets.

He argued that Ukraine’s ports are blocked by Ukraine itself, which he mentioned has positioned mines alongside the Black Sea coast.

And Ukraine doesn’t need to cooperate with transport firms to liberate dozens of international freighters which might be blocked in port, Nebenzia mentioned.

He additionally denounced Western sanctions in opposition to Russia, saying their penalties are worsening meals insecurity all over the world.

Blinken countered that “sanctions aren’t preventing Russia from exporting food and fertilizer.”

“Sanctions imposed by the United States and many other countries deliberately include carve outs for food, for fertilizer and seeds from Russia,” he mentioned.

“The decision to weaponize food is Moscow’s and Moscow’s alone,” mentioned Blinken.

A day after the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres referred to as on Russia to permit exports of Ukrainian grain, some 80 international locations deliberate to handle the council assembly.

