Europe
US sanctions Nord Stream 2 AG – Treasury
The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions towards
Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gasoline
pipeline undertaking, and its government director Matthias Warnig,
Trend studies
citing TASS.
Sanctions are launched on the idea of the Protecting Europe’s
Energy Security Act of 2019, the Department stated. The basic
license was additionally issued binding buyers to finish transactions
with Nord Stream 2 AG and firms managed by it by March 2,
2022.
The Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline was fully in-built September
2021. Its certification in Germany was suspended earlier this
week.