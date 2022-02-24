US sanctions Nord Stream 2 AG – Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions towards

Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gasoline

pipeline undertaking, and its government director Matthias Warnig,

citing TASS.

Sanctions are launched on the idea of the Protecting Europe’s

Energy Security Act of 2019, the Department stated. The basic

license was additionally issued binding buyers to finish transactions

with Nord Stream 2 AG and firms managed by it by March 2,

2022.

The Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline was fully in-built September

2021. Its certification in Germany was suspended earlier this

week.