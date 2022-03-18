US sanctions powerful Belgian gold dealer for funding DRC insurgency | News24

President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni (R) and Alain Goetz, CEO of AGR Limited (C) are proven gold flakes on the African Gold Refinery (AGR ltd) in Entebbe.

The US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned Belgian gold seller Alain Goetz.

OFAC has additionally sanctioned c ompanies linked to Goetz, who’re believed to be concerned within the illicit motion of gold from the DRC .

The physique says 90% of the DRC’s gold is smuggled to regional states, together with Uganda and Rwanda.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Belgian businessman Alain Goetz and a community of firms tied to him that it accused of being concerned within the illicit motion of gold from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and funding insurgents.

Goetz, 57, stands accused of “the illicit movement of gold valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)”.

In a press release, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) stated gold price tons of of 1000’s of US {dollars}, channelled via the African Gold Refinery (AGR) in Uganda and a community of firms all linked to Goetz, was funding turmoil within the DRC.

OFAC stated:

The illicit motion of gold gives income to armed teams that threaten the peace, safety and stability of the DRC.

OFAC added that a lot of the gold was smuggled to worldwide locations such because the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and African international locations like Uganda and Rwanda.

“More than 90% of DRC gold is smuggled to regional states, including Uganda and Rwanda, where it is then often refined and exported to international markets, particularly the UAE,” OFAC stated.

According to OFAC, greater than 100 armed militias within the japanese components of the DRC are funded via the unlawful gold commerce on the expense of the nation’s stability.

“In eastern DRC, where there are approximately 130 active armed groups, the gold trade is a major driver of conflict. A network of armed groups, smugglers and companies generates illicit revenue from the gold industry through forced labour, smuggling, extorting payments from miners. These actors use revenue from gold to finance armed conflict and enrich themselves while depriving the DRC of tax revenue and disregarding the environment and local communities,” learn the OFAC assertion.

The sanctions imply that each one property and pursuits in property of Goetz and firms linked to him within the US or in possession of or below the management of US individuals are blocked and should be reported to OFAC.

African Gold Refinery – based mostly in Uganda and owned by Goetz since 2016 – has sourced illicit gold from mines in areas of the DRC which are managed by armed teams, together with the Mai-Mai Yakutumba and Raia Mutomboki which are concerned in destabilisation actions in South Kivu.

Intelligence gathered by OFAC reveals that the agency has the capability to refine no less than 200 tonnes a yr and is without doubt one of the greatest refineries in Africa, after refineries in South Africa and Ghana.

Who is Alain Goetz?

In 2020, Alain Goetz and his brother Sylvain had been discovered responsible of cash laundering and fraud and handed 18-month suspended jail sentences by a courtroom in Antwerp, Belgium.

In 2019, stories acknowledged that Alain Goetz made R4.8 billion ($300 million) from gold processing in Uganda with out paying tax. Because of his shut ties to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, he was monikered “the president’s gold dealer”.

