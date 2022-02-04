US says China ties will not make up for consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US State Department warned Russia on Thursday {that a} nearer relationship between Moscow and Beijing wouldn’t make up for the results of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and solely make the Russian economic system extra brittle.

State Department spokesman Ned Price additionally instructed an everyday information briefing the US has an array instruments it may possibly deploy if it sees international corporations, together with these in China, attempting to evade US export management actions over Ukraine.

Price spoke after China’s Foreign Ministry mentioned China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine throughout a gathering between each international locations’ international ministers in Beijing on Thursday.

Price referred to US warnings of financial and monetary penalties that may befall Russia if it went forward with an invasion of Ukraine.

“If Russia thinks that it will be in a position … to mitigate some of those consequences, by a closer relationship with (China). That is not the case. It will actually make the Russian economy in many ways, more brittle,” he mentioned.

“If you deny yourself the ability to transact with the West, to import with the West, from Europe, from the US, you are going to significantly degrade your productive capacity and your innovative potential.”

Price mentioned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had an prolonged dialogue on potential implications of Russian motion in opposition to Ukraine final week.

“We have an array of tools that we can deploy If we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade them, to get around them,” Price mentioned.

