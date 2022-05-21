US says diplomats not ready for talks with Russian counterparts over Ukraine war

Despite latest calls between the Pentagon chief and the top US military general with their Russian counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and different senior US diplomats usually are not able to observe swimsuit with Russian diplomats.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price mentioned there have been no indications that such a name between US and Russian diplomats would assist lower the violence in Ukraine.

“It is in our assessment, not the time at the moment for a high-level call… precisely because we have seen no indication that the Russians are serious about engaging in a constructive dialogue,” Price informed Al Arabiya English throughout a name with reporters.

Price highlighted Blinken’s efforts previous to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to attempt to “forestall what may well have been an inevitability the whole time.”

Leaving the door open to diplomacy, Price mentioned any dialogue must have the potential for a constructive final result. “In this case, the ultimate overriding objective is a diminution of violence in Ukraine, leading to an end of this brutal war of aggression, this brutal war of choice.”

Price added: “If we feel that a conversation has the potential to save lives, of course, we won’t hesitate to do that.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had a name together with his Russian counterpart on Thursday, the primary such name because the invasion.

This got here after final week’s name between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his counterpart within the Kremlin, additionally the primary between the 2 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A deconfliction hotline was established shortly after the invasion to stop any escalation of direct tensions between the US and Russia.

