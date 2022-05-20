US says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Rusesabagina ‘wrongly detained’
“The determination took into account the totality of the circumstances, notably the lack of fair trial guarantees during his trial. This determination does not imply any position on his innocence or guilt,” a State Department spokesperson stated.
Rusesabagina, who was feted world wide after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda,” is a vocal critic of Kagame. He is being held in a Rwandan jail.
He has acknowledged having a management position within the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), however denied duty for assaults carried out by its armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN). The trial judges stated the 2 teams had been indistinguishable.
The “wrongfully detained” designation means the duty for the case will now be transferred from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs to the workplace of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, successfully elevating the difficulty’s political profile.
Under 2020 laws handed by Congress, there are standards outlined in 11 factors, primarily based on which the Secretary of State could make the designation of wrongfully detained.
Among these are the circumstances of people who’re being detained solely or considerably as a result of they’re an American citizen or with the aim of influencing U.S. authorities coverage.