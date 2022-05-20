US says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Rusesabagina ‘wrongly detained’

Rusesabagina, 67, was sentenced last September to 25 years in prison over eight terrorism fees tied to a company against Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s rule. He has denied all the fees and refused to participate within the trial that he and his supporters have referred to as a political sham.

“The determination took into account the totality of the circumstances, notably the lack of fair trial guarantees during his trial. This determination does not imply any position on his innocence or guilt,” a State Department spokesperson stated.

Rusesabagina, who was feted world wide after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda,” is a vocal critic of Kagame. He is being held in a Rwandan jail.

He has acknowledged having a management position within the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), however denied duty for assaults carried out by its armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN). The trial judges stated the 2 teams had been indistinguishable.