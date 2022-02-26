US says in talks with India on its stance over Ukraine

The United States is in discussions with India over its place on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated Friday, as New Delhi has but to obviously condemn Moscow’s assault.

“We continue to engage with the Indians,” Psaki instructed reporters.

On Thursday, when requested concerning the challenge by a reporter, President Joe Biden admitted: “We haven’t resolved that completely.”

In phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to as for an “immediate cessation of violence,” his workplace stated – however he didn’t explicitly condemn Moscow’s navy operation.

India has traditionally had shut ties with Russia, and Moscow is a serious provider of arms to the South Asian nation.

On Friday, India abstained throughout a UN Security Council vote over a decision stating that the group of nations “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” towards Ukraine and which might have demanded the rapid withdrawal of its troops.

Despite months of effort by Washington to consolidate its alliances within the Asia-Pacific area, Biden has but to utterly win New Delhi over to his promise of creating Putin a “pariah on the international stage.”

The Biden administration is especially eager to breathe new life into the so-called diplomatic “Quad” – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – to blunt China’s increasing energy within the area.

