US says it is ready to make ‘difficult decisions’ to reach nuclear deal with Iran

A deal to revive the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear program shouldn’t be imminent, however Washington is ready to take “difficult decisions” to make it occur, State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated Monday.

Price instructed journalists he couldn’t talk about the specifics of the ultimate remaining points within the 11-month-old negotiations over restoring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which goals at stopping Tehran from buying nuclear weapons.

“We are not in the practice of negotiating in public,” Price stated, amid experiences {that a} deal is shut.

“We are prepared to make difficult decisions to return Iran’s nuclear program to its JCPOA limits,” he stated.

For the United States, he stated the principle points stay Iran committing to verifiable limits on its nuclear actions, in return for an easing of punishing sanctions positioned on the nation.

According to sources near the talks, Iran is insisting on “economic guarantees” in case a future US administration modifications its stance and abrogates the settlement, as President Donald Trump did in 2018; and that Washington take away its official terror group designation on Iran’s highly effective Revolutionary Guards.

“We’re not going to respond to specific claims about what sanctions we may or may not be prepared to lift as part of a potential mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA,” Price stated.

He stated the important thing US negotiator, Rob Malley, has not returned to Vienna to renew the newest spherical of negotiations.

“I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain,” he stated.

“In fact, we are preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA.”

