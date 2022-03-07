US says it may become harder to transport arms to Ukraine in the coming days

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman mentioned on Monday it could turn into more durable to move arms to Ukraine within the coming days.

“It is critical that what we send in is what (Ukraine’s President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy asks for. He knows what his military needs,” she mentioned at a briefing in Madrid, as a part of a week-long journey to go to Turkey, Spain and North Africa.

“That may become harder in the coming days and we’ll have to find other ways to handle it,” she added with out offering additional particulars.

Russia introduced new humanitarian corridors on Monday to move Ukrainians trapped below its bombardment – to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a transfer instantly denounced by Kyiv as an “immoral stunt.”

Russia calls the marketing campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation”. It denies attacking civilian areas and says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

