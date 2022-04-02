US says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria

The United States has repatriated to Algeria a person who was held at Guantanamo Bay for practically 20 years after being accused of conspiring with al-Qaeda, the Department of Defense mentioned on Saturday.

The division recognized the person as Sufiyan Barhoumi, a local of Algeria, and mentioned his detention on the US navy base was “no longer necessary.”

Barhoumi arrived at Guantanamo Bay in 2002, the yr the bottom’s detention camp was arrange following a US-led invasion of Afghanistan in pursuit of the al-Qaeda community behind assaults that killed practically 3,000 folks in New York, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.

The camp has drawn worldwide condemnation for holding giant numbers of prisoners with out charging them or holding trials.

Its inhabitants peaked at about 800 inmates, then declined sharply in the course of the 2009-2017 Obama administration.

Currently, 37 detainees stay at Guantanamo Bay, the Defense Department mentioned on Saturday.

Of these, 18 are eligible for switch, seven are eligible for a Periodic Review Board, 10 are concerned within the navy commissions course of, and two detainees have been convicted in navy commissions.

