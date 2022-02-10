US says it will host APEC summit next year

The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s (APEC) annual assembly in 2023, based on a White House assertion.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in a press release, thanked the group for supporting the US supply to host, saying President Joe Biden’s administration was dedicated to advancing honest commerce, open investments and competitors as a part of its deal with increasing and deepening financial ties within the area.

“It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies and identify common ways to unleash economic opportunity, prosperity, and growth for us all,” she wrote.

Plans for the US to host the multi-lateral gathering come amid ongoing tensions with China, which final yr warned APEC that the area should not return to the tensions of the Cold War period.

Biden additionally addressed the 2021 gathering, saying he was dedicated to strengthening the USrelationship with APEC economies and urging motion on the surroundings and international well being.

APEC host New Zealand held final yr’s gathering solely on-line given the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand is scheduled to host APEC this yr whereas Peru hosts in 2024, the White House assertion stated.