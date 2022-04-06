US says potential F-16 sale to Turkey would serve US, NATO interests: Letter

The Biden administration believes a possible sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey can be consistent with US nationwide safety pursuits and would additionally serve NATO’s long-term unity, the State Department mentioned in a letter to Congress that fell wanting explicitly supporting the deal.

Turkey made a request in October to the United States to purchase 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighters and almost 80 modernization kits for its present warplanes. Washington has thus far kept away from expressing any opinion on the sale, saying it must undergo the usual arms gross sales course of.

The sale of US weapons to NATO ally Turkey turned contentious after Ankara acquired Russian-made protection missile programs, triggering US sanctions in addition to Turkey’s elimination from the F-35 fighter jet program.

The State Department letter, first reported by Reuters, is dated March 17 and signed by the company’s prime legislative official Naz Durakoglu. She acknowledges the strained relations whereas on the identical time describing Turkey’s assist for and protection ties with Ukraine as “an important deterrent to malign influence in the region.”

While the letter does not present any assurance or a timeline for the sale, it emphasizes that Washington’s punitive actions after Ankara’s buy of the Russian S-400 programs symbolize “a significant price paid.”

“The Administration believes that there are nonetheless compelling long-term NATO alliance unity and capability interests, as well as US national security, economic and commercial interests that are supported by appropriate US defense trade ties with Turkey,” the letter mentioned.

“The proposed sale will require a Congressional notification if the Department of State were to approve it,” it added.

Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia within the Black Sea, has good relations with each and has hosted talks between the 2 in Istanbul. It has voiced assist for Ukraine, however has additionally opposed far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.

While forging shut ties with Russia on vitality, protection and commerce and relying closely on Russian vacationers, Turkey has bought drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

The State Department letter was in response to a Feb. 4 letter led by Democratic congressman Frank Pallone and greater than 50 lawmakers from each events urging the Biden administration to reject Ankara’s buy, citing what they are saying is Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s lack of dedication to NATO and his “vast human rights abuses.”

The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey’s protection business following its buy of the S-400s.

Ankara had beforehand ordered greater than 100 US F-35 jets, however Washington eliminated Turkey from this system after it purchased the S-400s. Turkey has referred to as the transfer unjust and demanded reimbursement for its $1.4 billion fee. Lockheed Martin Corp makes the F-35 and the F-16.

In a name on March 10, Erdogan instructed US President Joe Biden that it was previous time to carry all “unjust” sanctions on Turkey’s protection business and that Turkey anticipated its request to buy F-16s to be finalized as quickly as potential.

