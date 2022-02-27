US says Putin nuclear high alert order part of pattern of manufacturing threats

President Vladimir Putin’s order to place Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert after invading Ukraine is a part of Moscow’s patter of producing threats to justify its aggressive actions, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned on Sunday.

“We’ve seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine,” Psaki informed ABC News.

“This is all a pattern from President Putin and we’re going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we’re seeing here from President Putin,” she added.

Putin has issued orders to introduce what he described as a “special service regime” within the Russian military, state information company TASS reported earlier within the day.

“Top officials in NATO’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country. For this reason, I give orders to the defense minister and chief of the General Staff to introduce a special combat service regime in the Russian army’s deference forces,” Putin mentioned.

“I am referring to the illegitimate sanctions, which are very well-known to everybody,” added.

Psaki mentioned that Washington stays open to offering further help to Kyiv and has not taken sanctions focusing on Russia’s vitality sector off the desk however would solely achieve this in a means whereas limiting the worldwide influence.

Russia’s troops launched a complete assault on Ukraine on Thursday that introduced explosions and set off air raid sirens in Kyiv and different cities, formally starting the navy battle the West has tried for months to dissuade Moscow from beginning.

