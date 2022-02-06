US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine

United States intelligence assessments say Russia is stepping up preparations for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and has now put in place 70 % of the forces it could want for such an assault, US officers stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has assembled 110,000 troops alongside its border with Ukraine however US intelligence had not decided if President Vladimir Putin has truly determined to invade, in response to officers who in latest days held briefings with members of Congress and European allies.

The officers warned lawmakers that the assembled Russian power on the frontier with Ukraine is rising at a fee that might give Putin the power he wants for a full-scale invasion — some 150,000 troopers — by mid-February.

Instead, the officers stated Putin desires to have all potential choices at his disposal: from a restricted invasion of the pro-Russian Donbas area of Ukraine to a full-scale, all-out invasion.

Russia denies that it’s planning to invade Ukraine.

If Russia does go for a full-scale assault, the invading power might take the capital Kyiv and topple President Volodymyr Zelensky in a matter of 48 hours, the officers stated.

Such an assault would depart 25,000 to 50,000 civilians useless, together with 5,000 to 25,000 Ukrainian troopers and three,000 to 10,000 Russian ones. It might additionally set off a refugee flood of 1 to 5 million folks, primarily into Poland, the officers stated.

A primary contingent of US troopers arrived Saturday in Poland, the place President Joe Biden has determined to ship American forces to guard NATO member states from what he calls any potential aggression, as diplomats work furiously to attempt to persuade Russia to tug its troops again from the border with Ukraine.

Read extra:

US says China ties will not make up for consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Pull back from Ukraine if you’re not going to invade, Blinken tells Russia

Leave Ukraine now, US tells families of diplomats as Russia tensions boil