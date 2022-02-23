US says Russian force ‘near 100 percent’ for Ukraine invasion

The US stated Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “as ready as he can be” for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with almost one hundred pc of the mandatory army forces already in place.

“We assess today that he is near 100 percent of all the forces that we anticipated that he would move in. He is dang near at 100 percent,” a US protection official informed reporters on grounds of anonymity.

The official stated that 80 p.c of the estimated 150,000-plus Russian forces alongside the Ukraine border are in “ready positions” unfold out in assault formation inside a number of kilometers of the frontier.

“He is as ready as he can be,” the official stated. “Whether they actually go or not is really up to Mr. Putin … They could go at any hour now.”

While US President Joe Biden stated Tuesday the invasion is “beginning,” administration officers say that don’t but have proof that Russian forces have crossed the border into Ukraine.

“We still cannot confirm that Russian military forces have moved in the Donbas areas,” the protection official stated.

