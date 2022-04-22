US says Russia’s claim of victory in Ukraine’s Mariupol is more ‘disinformation’

The US believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declare to have seized full management of Ukraine’s besieged port metropolis of Mariupol is “disinformation,” State Department Ned Prince stated on Thursday.

“We understand that Ukraine’s forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defense minister’s show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook,” Price stated in a press briefing.

Since the start of Russia’s battle on Ukraine on February 24, Washington has accused Moscow of launching a “disinformation campaign” it used to invent false pretexts to justify its actions and spinning propaganda and a story that diverged from the true occasions on the bottom.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin’s declare of victory in Mariupol

Putin claimed on Thursday a Russian victory in Mariupol and referred to as off an operation to storm the Azovstal metal plant, the principle remaining Ukrainian stronghold within the besieged port metropolis.

Mariupol has been beneath relentless bombardment for weeks. It is a strategic goal for the Russians that might permit Moscow to determine management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

Russian forces had been just lately focusing their offensive within the port metropolis on the Azovstal metal plant, the place 1000’s of troopers and civilians sought shelter.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russian troops had been “three to four days” away from seizing management of the plant, state information company TASS reported.

But Putin referred to as off the offensive.

“In this case, we need to think about – I mean, we always need to think about it, but particularly in this case – we need to think about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers. There’s no reason to penetrate through these subterranean pathways and beneath these industrial facilities,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.

He ordered that the plant be “blocked so that even a fly can’t get in or out,” and the Ukrainians inside be supplied to put down their arms in trade for amnesty.

Read extra:

‘Mariupol is ours’: Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russia controls Azovstal plant

Mariupol: Ukraine says Russia buries civilians in mass graves as Putin claims victory

Ukraine: Ready for special negotiations with Russia in Mariupol without conditions