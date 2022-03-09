US Says Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline “Dead” After Ukraine Invasion

Kremlin’s prize geopolitical vitality challenge has grow to be a sufferer of Western sanctions.

Washington:

The controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was halted over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “dead,” a senior US official stated Tuesday, showing to douse any hopes that the multi-billion-dollar gasoline enterprise might have a future.

“I think Nord Stream two is now dead,” Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland advised US lawmakers in regards to the Kremlin’s prize geopolitical vitality challenge that turned a sufferer of Western sanctions.

“It is a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea, I don’t think it will ever be revived,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)