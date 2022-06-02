US says some Indian officials support religious attacks

The United States mentioned Thursday that some Indian officers have supported attacks against religious minorities, in a uncommon if oblique criticism of the document of its rising ally.

Unveiling an annual report on worldwide spiritual freedom, Secretary of State Antony Blinken supplied bleak assessments of a number of US adversaries together with China, Iran and Myanmar.

But he mentioned that elsewhere as effectively “the rights of religious minorities are under threat in communities around the world.”

“In India, the world’s largest democracy and home to a great diversity of faiths, we’ve seen rising attacks on people in places of worship,” Blinken mentioned.

Rashad Hussain, the US ambassador at massive for worldwide spiritual freedom, added: “In India, some officials are ignoring or even supporting rising attacks on people and places of worship.”

In the report, the State Department pointed to legal guidelines limiting spiritual conversions, quoted accounts of discrimination in opposition to Muslims and Christians, and mentioned that “politicians made inflammatory public remarks or social media posts about religious minorities.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist authorities has championed a collection of measures that critics have known as discriminatory.

India steadily bristles at overseas criticism of its document and has denounced the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, an autonomous authorities panel, which has repeatedly advisable that the State Department put India on a blacklist.

The State Department didn’t announce new designations Thursday and it’s extremely unlikely that it might take motion in opposition to India, recognized by successive US administrations as a key international companion within the face of a rising China.

The report additionally pointed to considerations in India’s historic rival Pakistan, which is on the spiritual freedom blacklist.

Blinken mentioned that at the least 16 folks had been sentenced to demise in Pakistan final yr on accusations of blasphemy, though nobody was executed.

Mere allegations of blaspheming Islam have set off violence in Pakistan and critics say that such fees are sometimes used to abuse minorities.

