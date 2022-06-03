US says Tunisia undermining democratic institutions after purge of judges

Washington on Thursday accused Tunisia’s President Kais Saied of undermining the nation’s democratic establishments after he fired dozens of judges amid a raft of measures that appeared designed to consolidate one-man rule.

Saied, who has additionally changed the impartial electoral fee and mentioned he’ll introduce a brand new structure this month, accused the judges of corruption and defending terrorists in a televised tackle on Wednesday.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price mentioned the purge was a part of “an alarming pattern of steps that have undermined Tunisia’s independent democratic institutions.”

US officers had communicated with their Tunisian counterparts the significance of checks and balances in a democratic system, Price mentioned throughout an everyday press briefing.

“We continue to urge the Tunisian government to pursue an inclusive and transparent reform process with input from civil society and diverse political voices to strengthen the legitimacy of reform efforts,” Price mentioned.

