US Says “Working Actively” On Polish Fighter Jet Deal For Ukraine

Ukraine War: US officers had downplayed chance of NATO international locations supplying besieged Ukraine. (File)

Chisinau, Moldova:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Sunday that the United States was “working actively” on a cope with Poland to produce Ukraine with jets to battle invading Russians.

The deal, based on studies, may contain Poland handing over its present MIG-29s, a Soviet/Russian-made jet fighter Ukrainian pilots are acquainted with, and the US would then present its F-16 fighters to Poland as replacements.

US officers, together with Blinken, had downplayed the potential of any NATO nation supplying besieged Ukraine for the reason that starting of this week.

But talking in Moldova Sunday, Blinken confirmed it was beneath lively dialogue.

“Can’t speak to a timeline, but I can just say we’re looking at it very, very actively,” he instructed reporters.

“We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes.”

The feedback got here at some point after Blinken met Ukraine’s overseas Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border and Kuleba pressed him for the plane.

After 10 days of a brutal conflict, Kuleba mentioned, “The highest demand that we have is in fighter jets, attack aircraft, and air-defense systems.”

“If we lose the skies, there will be much more blood on the ground,” he mentioned after the assembly, with Blinken standing beside him.

While a big a part of Ukraine’s air pressure stays intact for the reason that conflict started on February 24, each Ukraine and Russia have sustained vital losses and neither controls the airspace over the nation.

But Russia has a large air pressure that if totally mobilized may decimate Ukraine.

Escalation Risks

The United States had resisted a deal, together with some key NATO members, involved that Russia would interpret it as NATO — Poland is a member — actively becoming a member of the Ukraine conflict, and spark a a lot wider battle.

But supporters of furnishing Ukraine with extra plane from a NATO nation argue that the alliance, and the US particularly, have already been giving Kyiv’s military tonnes of deadly weaponry and munitions on daily basis for the reason that conflict started.

Another drawback, nonetheless, is that the United States doesn’t have any F-16s coming off the manufacturing line to readily provide Poland, which additionally faces a possible menace from Russia and wishes plane to defend itself.

Any deal would require White House approval and assist within the US Congress, and sure NATO assist as effectively.

Congress would doubtless go alongside, after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged lawmakers Saturday in a convention name to supply extra arms.

But Poland additionally was not essentially on board with the thought.

“Poland won’t send its fighter jets to Ukraine as well as allow to use its airports. We significantly help in many other areas,” the Chancellery of the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet Sunday.

