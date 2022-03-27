US scrambles to clarify Biden’s Russia ‘regime change’

The US Administration has scrambled to try to make clear apparently unscripted feedback made by President Joe Biden, wherein he appeared to name for ‘regime change’ in Russia.

At the tip of a speech in Warsaw on Saturday, Biden stated Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

The White House needed to qualify these feedback saying: “What the President meant was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region.”

“He was not talking about Putin’s power in Russia, nor about regime change” the White House acknowledged.

Meanwhile in Jerusalem on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken additionally needed to do harm management over Biden’s remarks, saying the US just isn’t attempting to topple the Russian president, regardless of harsh condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a information convention in Jerusalem, Blinken stated Biden’s level was that “Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else.”

Blinken acknowledged that the US has repeatedly stated “we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, or anywhere else for that matter.”

“In this case, as in any case, it’s up to the people of the country in question. It’s up to the Russian people,” Blinken stated.

The feedback Biden made on Saturday drew a pointy response from Moscow,