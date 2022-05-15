US Secretary of State Blinken voices confidence on Sweden, Finland NATO bids

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced confidence Sunday that Sweden and Finland would be a part of NATO as soon as they formally apply regardless of Turkey’s voiced concerns.

“The United States would strongly support the NATO application by either Sweden or Finland should they choose to formally apply to the alliance,” Blinken instructed reporters after NATO overseas ministers met in Berlin.

He mentioned he heard “almost across-the-board very strong support” for the NATO bids.

“I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he mentioned.

