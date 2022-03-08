US Secretary of State Blinken wraps up Baltic assurance tour as Ukraine war rages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on the final leg Tuesday of a brief tour of the three Baltic states geared toward reassuring the previous Soviet republics that NATO will assure their safety as Russia’s warfare with Ukraine rolls on unabated.

Blinken was assembly with senior Estonian officers in Tallinn, a day after listening to appeals from each Lithuania and Latvia for extra help and larger US and NATO troop presence to discourage a feared Russian intervention.

“We will defend every square inch of NATO territory if it comes under attack, if it’s on the receiving end of aggression,” Blinken instructed Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets.

Liimets, echoing her Baltic counterparts, denounced the Russian invasion, calling it a direct risk to Europe and notably to the Baltics.

“As the security situation has changed in Europe we must continue to strengthen the defense and deterrent posture here in NATO, especially here on the eastern flank,” she stated.

As the war in Ukraine rages, leaders in all three Baltic states have expressed grave issues about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions for former Soviet bloc nations that are actually allied or in any other case linked to the West.

“We have no illusions about Putin’s Russia anymore,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics stated Monday in Riga. “We don’t really see any good reason to assume that Russia might change its policy.”

Rinkevics stated that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had proven the Baltic nations particularly the necessity to bolster air and coastal defenses and that Latvia would love its safety cooperation with NATO to be “more efficient.”

Lithuanian President Gitanes Nauseda instructed Blinken in Vilnius {that a} coverage of deterrence was not sufficient and that “forward defense” was now wanted. He predicted that “Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped.”

Memories of Soviet rule are nonetheless recent within the Baltics and because the Russian invasion of Ukraine final month, NATO has moved shortly to spice up its troop presence in its japanese flank allies whereas the US has pledged further help.

Support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion was palpable in all three Baltics as Ukrainian flags and different indicators of solidarity have been evident in lots of companies and on homes, public buildings and buses.

From Tallinn, Blinken will journey to Paris later Tuesday for a gathering with French President Emmanuel Macron to debate his current conversations with Putin about Ukraine and efforts to persuade the Russian chief to finish the battle.

