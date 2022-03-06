US secretary of state confirms plans to supply Ukraine with fighter jets from Poland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Sunday that the U.S. is working with Warsaw on plans to provide Ukraine with Russian-made fighter jets.

“We are working with Poland as we speak to see if we can backfill anything that they provide to the Ukrainians,” Blinken instructed CNN in an interview.

Poland would give MiG-29 fighters, which its pilots are educated to fly, and in flip, Poland would obtain U.S.-made F-16s.

Blinken additionally stated the U.S. is documenting situations of assaults on civilians and using sure banned weapons that would represent proof within the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged struggle crimes in Ukraine stemming from Russia’s invasion.

“Right now we’re looking at these reports; they’re very credible, and we’re documenting everything,” Blinken stated.

He added that the U.S. would help Ukrainian refugees and the international locations that enable them entry, and look into welcoming them to the U.S.

“The U.S. is committed to doing anything we can to support countries which are bearing the immediate burden of taking Ukrainians, and then, if appropriate, if people seek refugee status in the U.S., we will look at that,” he stated.

The ongoing talks over the jets, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for assist, underscore the frantic push to search out weapons to equip Ukrainian forces as they proceed to battle off the huge Russian invasion.

As Poland weighed sending its warplanes to Ukraine final week, Warsaw requested the White House if the Biden administration might assure it could present them with U.S.-made fighter jets to fill the hole. The White House stated it could look into the matter. The Biden administration didn’t oppose the Polish authorities giving Kyiv the MiGs, which might probably escalate tensions between NATO and Moscow. Poland, for now, has held on to its fighter jets.

Discussions between Warsaw and Washington are nonetheless underway, although authorization for brand new, substitute fighter jets to Poland might take a very long time.

“We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies,” a White House spokesperson instructed POLITICO. “We are also working on the capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine.”

Several Eastern European international locations like Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia retain dozens of Russian-made plane of their inventories and have been hesitant to surrender these planes with out ensures from the U.S. that they might exchange them.

Poland has been modernizing its plane fleet since 2006, when it first began flying F-16s, and in 2020 signed a $4.6 billion deal for 32 F-35s, the primary of which is able to arrive in 2024, making these older Russian-made planes expendable.

The subject of sending plane into the battle is extra advanced than the trouble underway by over two dozen European international locations to ship anti-armor and anti-air defensive weapons to Ukraine. A gentle stream of U.S. and British army planes have been touchdown in Poland in current days stuffed with these missiles, together with different munitions, rations, and small arms and ammunition.

Over the previous a number of weeks the U.S. has despatched 12,000 troops to Europe to backstop nervous allies alongside NATO’s Eastern entrance, nearly all of which went to Poland to affix the 4,000 U.S. troops already stationed there. The troops are conducting coaching missions with the Polish army, and could possibly be known as on to help with a humanitarian emergency if the flood of struggle refugees overwhelms Polish and E.U. authorities.

The White House has “in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine,” the spokesperson added, stating how tough an operation it could be to get the planes into Ukraine. Russian officers have pledged to assault any convoys carrying weapons coming into the nation.

The subject of transferring American F-16s to Poland is a posh one, given the delicate avionics on American planes that will not all the time be authorized to switch abroad.

After Zelenskyy’s impassioned Zoom name with senators on Saturday, throughout which he urged the U.S. to ship planes, drones and Stinger missiles to Ukraine and impose oil sanctions on Russia, Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) despatched a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their full help behind backfilling Poland with F-16s in the event that they have been at hand over their Russian planes, saying they might work to make sure there was funding to finance the switch.

The on-again, off-again effort to get MiGs into Ukraine began final weekend, when European Union safety chief Josep Borrell made the startling announcement that a number of international locations would quickly ship fighter jets to the border for switch to Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ukrainian officers instructed POLITICO on the time that a number of of their pilots had already arrived in Poland for the handoff, however the deal stalled out. Bulgaria and Slovakia additionally rejected the thought, and the Ukrainian pilots left empty-handed.

The U.S. has already shipped $240 million of the $350 million in army help Biden authorized just lately, with the remainder anticipated to reach within the coming days.

This article has been up to date.