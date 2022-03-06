US sees ‘very credible reports’ of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine

The US has seen “very credible reports” of deliberate assaults on civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Sunday, including that Washington was documenting these experiences to assist acceptable organizations of their potential battle crimes investigation.

“We’ve seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians which would constitute a war crime,” Blinken instructed CNN’s “State of the Union” present. “We’ve seen very credible reports about the use of certain weapons,” he stated.

“What we’re doing right now is documenting all of this, putting this all together, looking at it and making sure that as people and the appropriate organizations and institutions investigate whether war crimes have been or are being committed that we can support whatever they are doing,” Blinken added.

Russia, which denies attacking civilian areas, calls the marketing campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation”, saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The US embassy in Ukraine on Friday despatched a tweet that attacking a nuclear plant is a battle crime after Russian invasion forces seized Europe’s greatest nuclear energy plant in heavy combating in southeastern Ukraine, triggering international alarm.

The State Department despatched a message to all US embassies in Europe telling them to not retweet the Kyiv embassy’s tweet calling the assault a battle crime, in accordance with CNN, which stated it reviewed the message.

