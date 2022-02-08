US Seizes Stolen Bitcoin Worth $3.6 Billion In Record Haul, Couple Arrested

US Justice Department recovered greater than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016. (File)

Washington:

The US Justice Department introduced Tuesday it had recovered greater than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016, at present valued at $3.6 billion, a file seizure.

A pair accused of in search of to launder the bitcoin have been arrested in New York, the division stated. Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his spouse Heather Morgan, 31, have been set to seem in federal courtroom over the fees.

Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly sought to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin — then valued at $65 million — that have been stolen throughout a 2016 hack of the digital forex alternate Bitfinex.

“Today’s arrests, and the Department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” deputy lawyer normal Lisa Monaco stated within the assertion.

According to courtroom paperwork, among the stolen cryptocurrency was despatched to a digital pockets managed by Lichtenstein, who describes himself on social media as a “technology entrepreneur, coder and investor.”

About 25,000 of the stolen bitcoin have been transferred out of the pockets over the following 5 years “through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions,” and the funds have been used to purchase gadgets equivalent to gold or digital NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The remaining bitcoin was recovered final week by US investigators, who known as on victims of the preliminary theft to return ahead and get better their losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)