US Sen. Marsha Blackburn lands in Taiwan, says China’s Xi Jinping ‘doesn’t scare me’





Blackburn’s go to to the self-governing island follows by lower than a month that of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose journey was cited by Beijing because the set off for a number of days of large-scale army workout routines during which China fired missiles over Taiwan and flew waves of warplanes into its air protection identification zone.

China’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan is a part of its territory, regardless of having by no means ruled it, and has refused to rule out the usage of power to carry it beneath management. Authorities in Taiwan mentioned the Chinese army workout routines simulated a doable assault on the island.

The US, by the Taiwan Relations Act, is legally obligated to supply Taipei with defensive weaponry, nevertheless it stays intentionally imprecise on whether or not it might defend the island within the occasion of a Chinese assault.

Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, referred to as Taiwan “our strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

“I look forward to hearing directly from the nation’s leadership about their needs and how we can support freedom for the Taiwanese people,” she mentioned upon her arrival aboard a US authorities jet. In tweets Friday morning, the US senator reiterated her help. “I will never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party,” she mentioned in a single. “I will continue to stand with the (Taiwanese) and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn’t scare me,” she added later, referring to China’s chief. Blackburn is scheduled to fulfill Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning, and also will meet the Secretary-General of the National Security Council Wellington Koo and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu throughout her three-day go to, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry mentioned. China had no speedy touch upon Blackburn’s go to, however has made plain its anger since Pelosi’s go to with each the army workout routines and statements saying the actions of US politicians and authorities polices are threatening the established order throughout the Taiwan Strait. China’s Foreign Ministry condemned Pelosi for what it described as her “vicious and provocative actions,” saying her journey to Taiwan amounted to “seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs.” “US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan in disregard of China’s serious concerns and firm opposition, seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously trampling on the one-China principle, and seriously threatening the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the ministry mentioned.

Gladys Tsai in Taipei contributed to this report.





