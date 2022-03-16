US Senate Unanimously Condemns Vladimir Putin As War Criminal

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine.

Washington:

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously handed a decision condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a warfare legal, a uncommon present of unity within the deeply divided Congress.

The decision, launched by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by senators of each events, inspired the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and different nations to focus on the Russian navy in any investigation of warfare crimes dedicated throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All of us in this chamber joined together, with Democrats and Republicans, to say that Vladimir Putin cannot escape accountability for the atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated in a speech on the Senate flooring forward of the vote.

Putin has additionally known as the nation a U.S. colony with a puppet regime and no custom of impartial statehood.

Moscow has not captured any of the ten largest cities within the nation following its incursion that started on Feb. 24, the biggest assault on a European state since 1945.

