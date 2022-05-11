US Senators to introduce resolution to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Two US Senators stated on Tuesday they are going to be introducing a decision to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its conflict on Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a terrorist.

“Last week, the Ukrainian parliament took a vote urging the US Congress to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. So, we heard their plea and we’re answering their request. Today we will be introducing a resolution urging the Secretary of State and the Biden administration to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism because they are,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated at a press convention.

He added: “The hope is that we can take this resolution and put it in the Ukraine supplemental, because I think it does two things. It sends a strong message to the people of Ukraine, we listen to you, and we agree that the person who is destroying your country, who’s murdering, raping and killing your citizens runs a nation that is a state sponsor of terrorism. And we’re also letting the Russian people know that our fight is not with you, but is with Putin.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal stated: “If there is anybody who embodies terrorism and totalitarianism and torture, it is Vladimir Putin. And Russia, unfortunately, is in his hands. And so, this resolution is absolutely appropriate and it will put Russia outside the pale of civilized nations.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had requested US President Joe Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism in mid-April.

The US presently designates 4 international locations as state sponsors of terrorism: Iran, Syria, North Korea and Cuba.

Graham added: “Putin has challenged the world. He’s put in question everything we believe in. If he’s still standing when this is over and he’s not labelled a state sponsor of terrorism, we’ve missed a mark. Every law on the books regarding war crimes have been violated. Every international norm has been turned upside down. For 20 years, he’s literally gotten away with murder. Now it’s time to designate him in a fashion befitting his conduct. He is a terrorist and Russia is in the hands of a terrorist state run by Putin.”

Read extra:

US considering listing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism over Ukraine war: Blinken

Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

Ukraine has killed 8 to 10 Russian generals: US Defense Intelligence Agency

Putin ‘likely’ to impose martial law in Russia to support war: US intelligence chief