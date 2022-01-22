US sends first military aid shipment to Ukraine amid Russia standoff

The United States says the primary cargo of army support promised by President Joe Biden to Ukraine amid the standoff with Russia has arrived in Kyiv.

Late on Friday the US embassy in Kyiv tweeted pictures of a consignment it mentioned had simply arrived from the US, with “close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine”.

The cargo demonstrated Washington’s “commitment to helping Ukraine bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression”, the embassy mentioned on Twitter.

Top US and Russian diplomats agreed on Friday to maintain speaking within the standoff over Ukraine, regardless that their assembly produced no motion within the worst safety disaster to emerge between Moscow and the West for the reason that Cold War.

Russia has massed tens of 1000’s of troops on the Ukrainian border and Western allies have additionally been supplying weaponry and gear to Ukraine.

Britain despatched anti-tank missiles earlier this week, whereas the defence ministers of the Baltic nations issued a press release saying they acquired US approval to ship Stinger air protection missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles to strengthen Kyiv’s defenses.

“Today Ukraine is at the forefront of separating Europe from the military conflict with Russia,” mentioned Estonian Defence Minister Kalle Laanet. “Let´s face it — the war in Ukraine is ongoing and it is important to support Ukraine in every way we can so that they can resist the aggressor.”

President Sauli Niinistö of Finland said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on European security and Ukraine, saying it was “imperative to preserve peace in Europe,” according to his office.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of NATO member Turkey, which touted its strong ties with Russia and Ukraine, renewed an offer to mediate between the two countries. Erdogan said he plans to visit Kyiv next month, adding that he would also hold talks with Putin.

Russia has further upped the ante by announcing more military drills in the region. It also has refused to rule out the possibility of military deployments to the Caribbean, and Putin has reached out to leaders opposed to the West.

Moscow denies it is planning an invasion of Ukraine, and instead accuses the West of plotting “provocations” in the country, citing the UK’s delivery of weapons in recent days.

Russia wants binding security guarantees, including a permanent prohibition on Ukrainian membership in NATO, to which Kyiv aspires, and the removal of most of the US and allied military presence in eastern Europe.

Washington, Brussels and NATO have rejected these demands and warned that any attack on Ukraine would have costly consequences.

After their talks in Geneva on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals next week.

Blinken said the US would be open to a meeting between Putin and President Biden, if it would be “helpful and productive”. The two have met as soon as in individual in Geneva and have had a number of digital conversations on Ukraine which have confirmed largely inconclusive.

After the assembly, Blinken spoke by cellphone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reaffirmed US help for Kyiv’s sovereignty, stressing that no choices could be made with out his nation’s enter, State Department spokesman Ned Price mentioned.

Blinken may also transient the international ministers of Washington’s European allies, the spokesman mentioned.

Biden plans to spend the weekend huddling together with his nationwide safety crew at Camp David, the White House mentioned.