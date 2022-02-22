US sends remaining diplomats in Ukraine to Poland ‘for security reasons’: Blinken

The United States stated Monday it’s sending all of its diplomats in Ukraine to Poland out of safety fears, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two rebel-backed areas within the nation.

Earlier, the Kremlin chief acknowledged the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine. He then instructed his protection ministry to imagine a “peacekeeping” position within the separatist areas.

“Today the Department of State is again taking action for the safety and security of US citizens, including our personnel. For security reasons, Department of State personnel currently in Lviv will spend the night in Poland,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an announcement.

“We strongly reiterate our recommendation to US citizens to depart Ukraine immediately. The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable throughout the country and may deteriorate with little notice,” he added.

The transfer comes simply over per week after the US relocated its embassy in Kyiv to Lviv, citing the “dramatic acceleration” within the build-up of Russia’s forces on the border.

Staffing on the US embassy in Kyiv had already been drastically lowered after the United States ordered the departure of most diplomats and halted consular companies.

A small consular presence was already in place in Lviv, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the Polish border.

Russia’s recognition of the breakaway republics, which type an enclave held by Moscow-backed rebels since 2014, triggered worldwide condemnation and a promise of focused sanctions from the United States and the European Union — with a broader bundle of financial punishment to come back within the occasion of invasion.

