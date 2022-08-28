US sends two warships through Taiwan Strait, in first transit since Pelosi trip

The guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville had been on Sunday making the voyage “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the US seventh Fleet in Japan stated in an announcement.

It stated the transit was “ongoing” and that there had been “no interference from foreign military forces so far.”

“These ships (are transiting) through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The ships’ transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” it stated.

The strait is a 110-mile (180-kilometer) stretch of water that separates the democratic self-ruled island of Taiwan from mainland China.

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan regardless of China’s ruling Communist Party by no means having managed the island — and considers the strait a part of its “internal waters.”

The US Navy, nonetheless, says many of the strait is in worldwide waters.

The Navy cites a world regulation that defines territorial waters as extending 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from a rustic’s shoreline and repeatedly sends its warships via the strait in what it calls freedom of navigation operations, together with latest voyages by the guided missile destroyers USS Benfold and USS Port Royal.

Those transits drew indignant responses from Beijing.

“The frequent provocations and showing-off by the US fully demonstrate that the US is the destroyer of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the creator of security risks in the Taiwan Strait,” Col. Shi Yi, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, stated after the Benfold’s transit on July 19.

Beijing has ramped up army maneuvers within the strait — and the skies above it — following the go to by Pelosi to the island earlier this month.

Within minutes of Pelosi touchdown in Taiwan on August 2, the PLA introduced 4 days of army workout routines in six zones encircling the island.

The maneuvers included launching ballistic missiles into waters round Taiwan, quite a few Chinese warships steaming within the Taiwan Strait and dozens of PLA warplanes breaching the median line — the halfway level between mainland China and Taiwan that Beijing says it doesn’t acknowledge however had largely revered.

Since these workout routines formally ended, PLA warplanes have continued to cross the median line each day, normally in double-digit numbers, in accordance with statistics from Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. From August 8, the final of the 4 days of drills introduced the night time Pelosi landed in Taiwan, via August 22, between 5 and 21 PLA plane crossed the median line every day.

In July, the month earlier than Pelosi’s journey, Chinese warplanes crossed the median line simply as soon as, with an unspecified variety of jets, in accordance with Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.

In addition, Taiwan stories between 5 and 14 PLA warships have been seen within the waters surrounding Taiwan.

The PLA’s workout routines have been persevering with this week, half of what’s usually a busy season for Chinese drills.

China’s Eastern Theater Command stated on Friday it had performed “joint combat-readiness security patrols and combat training exercises involving troops of multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace” round Taiwan.

That announcement got here after US Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, became the latest member of Congress to visit Taiwan defying strain from Beijing, saying, “I will not be bullied by Communist China into turning my back on the island.”

In tweets Friday morning, the US senator, who doesn’t signify the Biden administration, reiterated her assist for Taiwan.

“I will never kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party,” she stated in a single. “I will continue to stand with the (Taiwanese) and their right to freedom and democracy. Xi Jinping doesn’t scare me,” she added later, referring to China’s chief.

“We do not believe there should be a crisis in US-China relations over the visit — the peaceful visit — of the speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan … it was a manufactured crisis by the government in Beijing,” Burns stated in an interview from the US Embassy.

It is now “incumbent upon the government here in Beijing to convince the rest of the world that it will act peacefully in the future,” the ambassador stated.

“I think there’s a lot of concern around the world that China has now become an agent of instability in the Taiwan Strait and that’s not in anyone’s interest,” he stated.

Other US officers had stated Washington wouldn’t be altering the way in which the US army operates within the area.

“We’ll continue to fly, sail, and operate where international law allows, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation, and that includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks,” Kurt Campbell, US President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, informed reporters on the White House on August 12.

Chinese Ambassador to Washington Qin Gang stated final week that the US transits solely intensify tensions.

“I do call on American colleagues to exercise restraint, not to do anything to escalate the tension,” Qin informed reporters in Washington. “If there’s any move damaging China’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, China will respond.”