US, South Korea looking to ‘expand’ military exercises in response to North Korea

The United States and South Korea introduced Saturday that they’d look to “expand” joint army workouts in response to threats from the North, as President Joe Biden visited Seoul.

Considering the “evolving threat” posed by Pyongyang, Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol “agree to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean peninsula,” they stated in an announcement.

Developing