US staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

US workers on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began to withdraw by automobile from the rebel-held metropolis of Donetsk in jap Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness mentioned, amid fears of a potential Russian invasion.

The OSCE didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The United States and its allies have urged their residents to depart Ukraine instantly to keep away from an invasion, together with a potential air assault, warning an assault might happen at any time.

Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.

