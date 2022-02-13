US staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
US workers on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) began to withdraw by automobile from the rebel-held metropolis of Donetsk in jap Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness mentioned, amid fears of a potential Russian invasion.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The OSCE didn’t reply to a request for remark.
The United States and its allies have urged their residents to depart Ukraine instantly to keep away from an invasion, together with a potential air assault, warning an assault might happen at any time.
Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.
Read extra:
Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure
Blinken says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come ‘any time’, even during Olympics
Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacy