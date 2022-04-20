US started training Ukrainians on Howitzers in country outside of Ukraine: Pentagon

The US has begun coaching Ukrainians on using Howitzer artillery systems “in a country outside of Ukraine,” a senior Pentagon official revealed Wednesday.

Speaking on situation of anonymity, the official stated that round 50 Ukrainian trainers have been being taught on the methods and that the coaching would take “about a week.”

The Pentagon stated Ukraine had obtained new plane on Tuesday, however the official stated these feedback have been inaccurate. Kyiv obtained components from Europe, which, in flip, helped them repair inoperable plane.

As a consequence, Ukraine now has a minimum of 20 extra fighter jets than it did a couple of weeks in the past because of the repaired components.

According to the senior protection official, 4 flights of US army assist have landed within the area during the last 24 hours, which can be transported to Ukraine, and one other 4 flights are anticipated within the subsequent 24 hours.

The Donbas

Russia has added a minimum of 4 new battalion tactical teams (BTGs) within Ukraine, the official advised reporters.

At least three BTGs have been despatched to the east within the Donbas.

The US nonetheless assesses that the airspace over the Donbas stays “contested,” the official famous. They added that Russian jets weren’t staying in Ukrainian airspace “very long” and generally by no means on account of Ukrainian air defenses.

On Tuesday, a European official stated Russia’s major goal was to seize Mariupol, however capturing the Donbas was additionally a precedence. The different targets for Russia embody:

Securing a land bridge to Crimea through Mariupol

Controlling Kherson, which is vital for freshwater canals to Crimea

Seizing extra territory for use as a buffer or negotiating chip throughout potential peace talks

