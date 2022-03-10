US steps up intelligence and surveillance efforts on North Korea following multiple missile launches

US Indo-Pacific Command mentioned it’s stepping up its intelligence and surveillance actions within the Yellow Sea, between China and the Korean Peninsula, “in light” of the current launches by North Korea that “violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and the international community.”

“In light of this, on March 7, 2022, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ordered intensified Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defense forces in the region. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad,” the assertion learn.

The Biden administration has publicly condemned the checks, calling them a “needless provocation,” however has not made any public adjustments to drive readiness or posture within the area till now. The US has acknowledged that the checks have occurred in previous cases, however, as just lately as February, the US mentioned the checks weren’t a menace.

Publicly adjusting US INDOPACOM’s readiness and rising assortment of intelligence and surveillance within the area is a sign from the Biden administration that it must strengthen its navy posture to make sure the US and allies within the area like South Korea and Japan are protected towards North Korea’s missile checks.