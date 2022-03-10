US steps up intelligence and surveillance efforts on North Korea following multiple missile launches
US Indo-Pacific Command mentioned it’s stepping up its intelligence and surveillance actions within the Yellow Sea, between China and the Korean Peninsula, “in light” of the current launches by North Korea that “violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and the international community.”
“In light of this, on March 7, 2022, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ordered intensified Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea, as well as enhanced readiness among our ballistic missile defense forces in the region. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad,” the assertion learn.
The Biden administration has publicly condemned the checks, calling them a “needless provocation,” however has not made any public adjustments to drive readiness or posture within the area till now. The US has acknowledged that the checks have occurred in previous cases, however, as just lately as February, the US mentioned the checks weren’t a menace.
Publicly adjusting US INDOPACOM’s readiness and rising assortment of intelligence and surveillance within the area is a sign from the Biden administration that it must strengthen its navy posture to make sure the US and allies within the area like South Korea and Japan are protected towards North Korea’s missile checks.
A senior US protection official referred to as current missile checks by North Korea “provocative,” stating the extra steps had been taken to make sure US “readiness meets the requirements” of defending US pursuits and allies.
“The North has been conducted as you all have documented now a series of additional launches and tests, provocative launches and tests, and we are, we believe we are duty bound to make sure that our readiness meets the requirements,” the official advised reporters on Wednesday.
North Korea launched a single ballistic missile on March 5 that flew about 270 kilometers, or roughly 170 miles, and reached an altitude of 560 kilometers, or roughly 350 miles, in line with South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan, remains ironclad,” a press release from US INDOPACOM mentioned in response to a check in February.