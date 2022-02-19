US surgeon general Vivek Murthy and family test positive for Covid – Times of India

Update: my 5 yr previous son, my spouse Alice, and I’ve all examined optimistic for COVID-19. Our son has a runny nostril and… https://t.co/Y7WRTtHK1S — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) 1645199522000

WASHINGTON: As if to remind the world gently that it’s nonetheless round — at the same time as international locations the world over chill out Covid-era norms and protocols — the virus has struck US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and his household.In a sequence of tweets on Friday morning, Murthy disclosed that his 4 yr previous daughter probably contacted Covid first earlier than it unfold to remainder of the household.

“Fevers are starting to improve. She’s still congested and is now hoarse from all the coughing, but thankfully she’s still smiling and enjoying her arts and crafts,” he wrote.

Explaining the way it unfold to remainder of the household, Murthy stated they tried to be protected “but it’s tough when your kids are sick. You want to comfort them when they’re unwell. That often requires being close physically. We’d make that choice again, but I feel for those who struggle to balance protecting themselves with caring for family.”

He stated his spouse Alice and he each have delicate signs.

“She has a headache and fatigue. I’m experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat. Our breathing is fine, thankfully. It has been chaotic at home with all of us sick but I wouldn’t want to navigate this with anyone but Alice,” he wrote, including that son has a runny nostril and low grade fever however is in any other case consuming, consuming, taking part in together with his sister, and watching his favourite cartoons.

Taking an enormous image perspective, Murthy stated that whenever you’ve been as protected as you’ll be able to, getting COVID-19 may be irritating and disappointing. “I’ve felt that. It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can,” he wrote

“So if you’ve done everything you can and gotten COVID-19 anyway, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of us are doing the best we can. And let’s not assume those who get sick are careless. We don’t know people’s circumstances. They may not be able to protect themselves the way we can,” he suggested.

Murthy additionally rooted for vaccines, saying it’s a main supply of peace of thoughts for the household. “we and our son are vaxed/ boosted. Vaccines are very effective at saving our lives and keeping us out of the hospital. As parents, I can’t tell you how reassuring it is to know we’ll be able to care for our kids even if we get infected,” he wrote.