US surprised at Poland’s decision to give it fighter jets for Ukraine

Poland’s choice to place all its MiG-29 fighter jets on the disposal of the US was “a surprise move” by Warsaw, the US State Department’s No. 3 diplomat mentioned on Tuesday, after Ukraine requested European international locations to supply plane to assist it battle Russia’s invasion.

“To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us,” State Department Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland informed a Senate Foreign Relations Committee listening to. “So I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles,” she mentioned.

Poland is able to deploy all its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them on the disposal of the US, and urges different NATO members that personal planes of that sort to do the identical, the Polish Foreign Ministry mentioned earlier.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy final week made a “desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes” for Ukraine’s battle in opposition to Russian invaders throughout a video name Saturday with US lawmakers.

US lawmakers have been pushing the Biden administration to facilitate the switch of fighter plane to Ukraine from Poland and different NATO and Eastern European international locations.

The administration has been discussing Ukraine’s request with Poland. US administration officers mentioned there have been logistical challenges each in transferring plane into Ukraine and offering alternative US planes.

Nuland mentioned the principle challenge was to evaluate what Poland’s speedy wants can be given it’s adjoining to the battle.

“Poland — they benefit from full air security from the NATO alliance. … The main issue is to evaluate what Poland’s immediate needs are in the context of being a neighbor of this conflict,” she mentioned, including that Washington was additionally placing some Patriot missile batteries into Poland.

Poland is supporting Kyiv with defensive weapons, however has mentioned it might not ship jets to Ukraine, as it’s not a direct occasion to the battle between Ukraine – which isn’t a NATO ally – and Russia.

