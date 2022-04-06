Europe
US to allocate additional military aid to Kiev worth up to $100 mln
US President Joe Biden tasked his administration with allocating
further army help to Kiev price as much as $100 million, together with
anti-tank weapons, the White House press service and US Secretary
of State Antony Blinken mentioned, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State <�…> to
direct the drawdown of as much as an mixture worth of $100 million in
protection articles and companies of the Department of Defense, and
army schooling and coaching, to offer help to Ukraine,”
the White House quoted Biden’s memorandum to the US secretary of
state.
Blinken mentioned in an announcement he had approved the help “to fulfill
Ukraine’s pressing want for added anti-armor programs.”.