US to allocate additional military aid to Kiev worth up to $100 mln

US President Joe Biden tasked his administration with allocating

further army help to Kiev price as much as $100 million, together with

anti-tank weapons, the White House press service and US Secretary

of State Antony Blinken mentioned, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State <�…> to

direct the drawdown of as much as an mixture worth of $100 million in

protection articles and companies of the Department of Defense, and

army schooling and coaching, to offer help to Ukraine,”

the White House quoted Biden’s memorandum to the US secretary of

state.

Blinken mentioned in an announcement he had approved the help “to fulfill

Ukraine’s pressing want for added anti-armor programs.”.