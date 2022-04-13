US to announce $750 million more in weapons for Ukraine, officials say

US President Joe Biden’s administration is predicted to announce as quickly as Wednesday another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its struggle in opposition to Russian forces, two US officers accustomed to the matter advised Reuters.

The gear can be funded utilizing Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, during which the president can authorize the switch of articles and companies from US shares with out congressional approval in response to an emergency.

One of the officers stated ultimate determinations have been nonetheless being made concerning the combine of kit.

The White House stated final week that it has supplied greater than $1.7 billion in safety help to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

