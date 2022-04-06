US to ban ‘all new investment’ in Russia on Wednesday: Source

The United States, in coordination with the G7 and European Union, will ban “all” new investments in Russia on Wednesday in its newest spherical of sanctions, a supply mentioned.

The joint measures, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and alleged finishing up of atrocities, “will include a ban on all new investment in Russia, increased sanctions on financial institutions and state owned enterprises in Russia, and sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members,” the supply conversant in the sanctions instructed AFP Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sources, who spoke on situation of anonymity, mentioned the most recent punishment of Russia’s financial system has been triggered by alleged proof of executions and different atrocities dedicated towards civilians in areas just lately deserted by Russian troops within the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

“We had already concluded that Russia committed war crimes in Ukraine, and the information from Bucha appears to show further evidence of war crimes,” a supply mentioned.

The new sanctions “will impose significant costs on Russia and send it further down the road of economic, financial, and technological isolation,” the supply mentioned.

“These measures will degrade key instruments of Russian state power, impose acute and immediate economic harm on Russia, and hold accountable the Russian kleptocracy that funds and supports” the struggle.

The supply predicted that Russia’s financial system would shrink by as a lot as 15 % this yr.

“This economic collapse of Russia’s GDP will wipe out the past 15 years of economic gains in Russia,” the supply mentioned.

Read extra: Iran deal advisor defends Russia, says US President Biden ‘racist piece of garbage’