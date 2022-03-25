US to ensure LNG supplies to Europe to terminate its dependence on Russian fossil fuels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The United States

will attempt to make sure, together with working with worldwide

companions, further liquified pure gasoline (LNG) volumes for the EU

market of a minimum of 15 bcm in 2022 with anticipated will increase going

ahead, Trend reviews citing the EU Commission.

This is envisioned inside the new agreements reached between the

US and the EU to terminate EU dependence on Russian fossil fuels by

2027.

The United States and the European Commission will instantly

set up a joint Task Force on Energy Security to set out the

parameters of this cooperation and execute its implementation. The

Task Force will likely be chaired by a consultant from the White House

and a consultant of the President of the European

Commission.

This Task Force will concentrate on the next pressing points: