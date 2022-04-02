US to face England and Iran, Spain meet Germany in World Cup group stage

Global soccer heavyweights had been pitted head-to-head and intriguing political storylines drawn because the schedule for the 2022 World Cup was completed at a glitzy ceremony within the Qatari capital on Friday.

Four occasions champions Germany had been drawn in Group E with 2010 winners Spain, whereas the United States had been pitted in opposition to Iran, a rustic with whom they’ve had long-running political disputes, together with England, and doubtlessly Ukraine, in Group B.

Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D whereas the event will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar taking part in Ecuador.

The hardest group appears to be like to be Group G which put five-times World Cup winners Brazil in opposition to Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in extremely aggressive match-ups which had purists rubbing their fingers in anticipation.

Brazil coach Tite definitely is aware of the scale of the duty forward. “If you see recent results from our opponents… We will have to work to be able to cope well,” he mentioned.

“I watched the Swiss (qualifying) game against Italy, a world-class, high-level game. We will need to be at our highest level.”

Deep historical past

For others, the group pairing the US with Iran and former colonial masters England was an interesting one.

“The history of England and the United States it runs deep right?” US coach Gregg Berhalter mentioned. “We can’t get away from that, that is something that is in us as a nation.

“Having said that there is the other side is that the PL (Premier League) is the biggest league in the world and the players are the most visible in the world and it is always a great game when we play England.”

He didn’t wish to be drawn on the political nuance of the Iran contest, saying: “I think it is about soccer at the end of the day and the best sign of friendship that you can make is competing hard on the field in a fair way and that is what the World Cup is all about and what makes it special.

“We have a ton of respect for Iran and how they qualified and we are looking forward to competing against them.”

The US versus England conflict will see Berhalter pit his wits in opposition to Gareth Southgate, a coach he vastly admires.

“We go way back,” Berhalter mentioned. “He’s a guy I look up to. He’s always been there for me and given me advice. When I first took the job I looked to him as a mentor.”

The fourth crew in Group B would be the winner of the European playoff – Wales, Scotland or Ukraine – which is ready to be performed in June.

The event will run from Nov. 21 to Dec 18. It would be the first time the event has been hosted within the Middle East.