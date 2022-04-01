US to face England, Spain meet Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage | Football News – Times of India

The #FIFAWorldCup teams are set 🤩 We cannot wait! 🏆#FinalDraw https://t.co/uaDfdIvbaZ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) 1648833598000

DOHA: The United States will face England and Iran in Group B on the World Cup finals whereas Spain will tackle Germany in a conflict of former winners in Group E.Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D whereas the event will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar taking part in Ecuador.

For the US, the draw pits them in opposition to their former colonial rulers England and the Iranians, a rustic they’ve had long-running political disputes with.

The US confronted Iran on the 1998 World Cup in France, dropping 2-1 to the Gulf nation.

Group G was one of many hardest, pitting five-time World Cup winners Brazil in opposition to Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The draw got here after a forty five minute musical and video present as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the occasion would “simply be the best tournament ever”.

The resolution in 2010 at hand the internet hosting rights to Qatar was closely criticised and there was intense scrutiny of the human rights state of affairs within the nation.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the company who included nationwide staff coaches, World Cup-winning gamers and soccer officers all ready to find the group stage match-ups throughout a ceremony introduced by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

The event will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 — the primary time soccer’s prime prize has been competed for within the Middle East and there was a definite Arabian feeling to the present.