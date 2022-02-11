US to help UAE replenish missile defense interceptors after Houthi attacks

The US will assist the United Arab Emirates replenish interceptors it makes use of to knock down incoming missiles following a spate of unprecedented assaults by Houthi fighters in Yemen, the US basic overseeing Middle East operations instructed Reuters.

In current weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged a string of largely failed strikes on UAE targets which have triggered Emirati and US air defenses and have even seen American troops primarily based there briefly taking shelter.

“We will help with replenishment of interceptors. And we’ll do everything we can to assist UAE in defending themselves,” General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, stated in an interview after a visit to Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

McKenzie didn’t provide additional specifics. The UAE has privately requested US replenishment of missile protection interceptors, together with for its THAAD and Patriot system, a supply acquainted with the matter stated, talking on situation of anonymity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The newest US transfer could be along with the Pentagon’s announcement final week of a deployment of a guided missile destroyer and superior US F-22 fighter jets to the UAE. It would additionally stick intently to defensive help, amid stiff opposition to the struggle in Yemen amongst many lawmakers in Congress as a result of civilian deaths.

The battle has killed tens of hundreds of individuals and triggered a humanitarian disaster.

The Houthi assaults have thrown a highlight on so-far unsuccessful UN-led efforts to dealer an finish to the struggle in Yemen, which since 2015 has pitted the Houthis in opposition to a Saudi Arabian-led navy coalition that features the UAE.

McKenzie, who has additionally expressed concern about Houthi assaults in opposition to ally Saudi Arabia, acknowledged that the US has been grappling with important limits on US surveillance functionality over Yemen, noting its measurement.

“We’re very limited in ISR over Yemen. It’s hard to see into Yemen,” McKenzie stated, utilizing an acronym for navy intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, which embody drones.

“It’s a large country, and you have to make decisions on priorities.”

Experts say it may be troublesome to assist allies detect and destroy Houthi launch websites with out satisfactory ISR, notably when coping with cell missile launchers.

Aware of their worth, Houthis goal US drones. The Houthis have shot down two US-operated drones since McKenzie took command in March 2019 and way more drones operated by regional allies.

With tensions simmering all over the world, from North Korea to Ukraine, the Pentagon has to cope with competing priorities for ISR sources, which additionally embody satellite tv for pc imagery.

“I communicate with partners where we are with Yemen. I communicate with our (US defense) secretary all the time about the resources that we need,” McKenzie stated, with out figuring out any particular request.

“So it’s an informed dialogue that goes on within the department of defense.”

McKenzie declined to invest whether or not the Pentagon may dedicate further ISR to Yemen, saying: “Anything is possible.”

Although it has lengthy focused Saudi Arabia, the Houthi motion final month responded to battlefield losses with the unprecedented assaults on UAE, sources say.

Read extra:

UAE diplomats call on US to relist Houthis as terrorists, demand more defense systems

After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses

US forces fired Patriot missiles during Houthi attack on UAE: White House