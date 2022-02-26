US To Impose Sanctions On Russian President And Foreign Minister

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated a journey ban can be a part of the sanctions.

Washington, United States:

The United States stated Friday it might impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following comparable bulletins by Britain and the European Union within the wake of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

Following the measures, Russian international ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Russian tv that “we have reached the line after which the point of no return begins.”

The United States’ newest measures add to a tranche of sanctions that can hit 4 Russian banks, minimize off greater than half of Russia’s know-how imports and goal a number of of the nation’s oligarchs.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki moreover introduced Friday that sanctions can be imposed on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

The US State Department additionally sanctioned Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

The two Russian Security Council members “have been determined to operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian economy,” the State Department stated.

The pair be part of an inventory of one other 11 Russian Security Council members already sanctioned by the US Treasury.

“We will look to designate more in the future if Russia does not stop its unprovoked campaign against Ukraine,” the assertion added.

In Brussels, the EU’s sanctions package deal — the second adopted this week as Russia’s army build-up moved right into a full-on assault — was permitted by leaders in an in a single day summit.

It hammers Russia’s monetary, vitality and transport sectors, and curbs the flexibility of Russians to maintain giant quantities of money in EU banks.

It additionally expands the variety of Russians on the EU’s checklist of sanctioned people barred from entry and whose EU property are blocked.

Following swimsuit, Britain’s Treasury issued a monetary sanctions discover towards Putin and Lavrov, including them to an inventory of Russian oligarchs who’ve already had their property and financial institution accounts in Britain frozen.

In addition to the sanctions, Psaki stated that any strikes by Russia “going after” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can be a “horrific act.”

Putin has referred to as on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the federal government, whose leaders he describes as “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.”

Putin and Lavrov be part of a US blacklist that features Iranian supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

