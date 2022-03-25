US to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails: White House

The United States continues to be pursuing talks on Iran’s nuclear program however will work with allies to extend stress on Iran if diplomacy fails, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned on Friday.

The talks had been near an settlement till Russia made last-minute calls for of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t harm its commerce with Iran.

US officers have been cautious of their evaluation of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers, which might curb Tehran’s nuclear program in trade for lifting robust sanctions on Iran’s financial system.

Substantial progress has been made in resolving numerous points obligatory for Washington to come back again to the deal “on a compliance-for-compliance basis,” Sullivan informed reporters aboard Air Force One en path to Poland with President Joe Biden.

“There still are issues left. There still is work to be done,” he added. “We are still seeking a diplomatic outcome here that puts Iran’s nuclear program back in a box. Of course, if diplomacy doesn’t succeed, then we will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran.”

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian mentioned on Thursday that the important difficulty of sanctions reduction for Iran was not but totally resolved.

“If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term,” he mentioned throughout a information convention in Beirut.

