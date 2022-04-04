US to offer new UN resolution over North Korea missile tests

The US plans to introduce a brand new decision within the UN Security Council in response to North Korea’s most up-to-date ballistic missile assessments, Washington’s particular envoy for North Korean affairs stated Monday.

The assessments, which included launching an intercontinental ballistic missile final month that would conceivably strike deep contained in the US, are “clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” stated Sung Kim, the US Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We must work together to come up with a decisive response to DPRK’s provocative behavior,” Kim stated, calling the launches “escalatory behavior.”

Kim was talking as he met in Washington with South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, Noh Kyu-duk.

On March 24 Pyongyang launched its strongest missile but, an ICBM that has the potential of delivering a nuclear weapon to the US east coast.

The check launch was one in every of a collection over the previous yr and underscored North Korea’s refusal to interact in talks with different international locations over limiting its nuclear menace, regardless of the heavy financial sanctions on the nation.

Washington has in the meantime failed to steer China and Russia to assist intensified UN sanctions on North Korea.

“We remain open to diplomacy, but it really is up to Pyongyang to decide the path forward,” Kim stated.

